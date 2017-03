Trump süüdistab Obamat pealtkuulamise korraldamises

Donald Trump ja Barack Obama Valges Majas. (Foto: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters/Scanpix)

Ühtegi tõestusmaterjali Trump ei esitanud, kuid pidas väidetavat teguviisi makartismiks ja tõmbas võrdluse Watergate'i skandaaliga.

Trump andis Obamale hinnangu: "halb (või haige) mees".

Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my "wires tapped" in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

Is it legal for a sitting President to be "wire tapping" a race for president prior to an election? Turned down by court earlier. A NEW LOW! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

I'd bet a good lawyer could make a great case out of the fact that President Obama was tapping my phones in October, just prior to Election! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017